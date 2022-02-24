New “Ant-Man” Comic Series to Celebrate the 60-Year Legacy and Exciting Future of the Founding Avenger

Ant-Man, one of Marvel’s most iconic heroes, will celebrate his big 60th anniversary with a new limited series! Al Ewing, the writer who redefined Hulk in “Immortal Hulk,” now sets his sights on Ant-Man, delving into the character’s unique history to examine every hero who’s ever taken on the mantle.

Joining Ewing on this epic journey will be artist Tom Reilly. Known for his acclaimed work on the current “The Thing” series, Reilly’s stylish art will take readers on a brilliant adventure that begins in Marvel’s silver age and concludes in a strange new future.

Each thrilling issue will focus on a different Ant-Man from Hank Pym to Eric O’Grady to Scott Lang as a brand-new future Ant-Man seeks to connect them all so they can face off against a threat only they can hope to defeat!

It all kicks off in “Ant-Man #1” which will flash back to the early days of Hank Pym’s career as the astonishing Ant-Man! It’s date night for Hank and his girlfriend Janet Van Dyne, but nobody told that to Ant-Man’s enemies! Watch as Hank’s ant-agonists band together to finally take down the scientific adventurer! But will anyone come to his rescue? And who is the mysterious stranger who stalks him?

Be there when this definitive saga in Ant-Man’s storied history begins this June.

And check out the covers for the other three issues below, as well as the character design for Future Ant-Man.

What they’re saying: