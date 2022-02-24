Shanghai Disney Resort Leaps into Spring With an Array of New Offerings for the Season

Shanghai Disney Resort is ready to welcome the magic of spring with non-stop surprises, continuing the yearlong 5th Birthday celebration and rejoicing in the arrival of one of the year’s most anticipated seasons. A brand-new lineup of themed surprises and celebrations paired with multiple ticket offerings means that the timing couldn’t be better for guests to spend a refreshing time outdoors!

What’s Happening:

Throughout the resort, guests can take in the beauty of spring as they stroll by glorious flowers and trees coming into bloom, with more than 30 types of flowers blooming from March to May including cherry blossoms, lupines, buttercups, and more.

These are matched by beautiful topiaries, appearing in the park for the first time in the shape of beloved and classic Disney characters near the Storytellers Statue.

In a nod to the change of scenery, a brand new spring-themed social wall next to Il Paperino features Minnie and Daisy surrounded by brightly colored floral motifs.

Additionally, the sculpted colorful character eggs are back again this spring, with never-before-seen Disney friends such as LinaBell, ‘Olu Mel, Clarice as well as Flash and Officer Clawhauser from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Academy Award-winning Zootopia, providing even more fun for guests as they explore the natural beauty at Shanghai Disney Resort.

In March, Shanghai Disney Resort will celebrate International Women’s Day. The month kicks off with a name change as Minnie’s custom-made sign is back to greet guests at the Entry Portal, feminizing one of the characters in the park’s Chinese name. And the floral Mickey by the park’s Main Entrance will make its annual transformation into floral Minnie using blooms of the season.

International Women’s Day will also shine a spotlight on the Disney Princesses. For the whole month of March, Shanghai Disneyland

Fans can spot Disney royalty on the castle balcony, at Storybook Court, and in the parade throughout the month. A segment dedicated especially to the Disney Princesses and Queens will be projected onto the castle before the nightly spectacular.

The Royal Banquet Hall will present a feast fit for a princess, with flavors and dishes inspired by different princesses. Whet your appetite with Tiana-style Creole Gumbo and Cinderella’s chocolate slipper, and enjoy a refreshed dining experience that includes brand new outfits for the Disney friends at the restaurant. Menus include delightful princess-themed afternoon teas and sets, and a kid’s menu for the little princes and princesses in the family with cute details like Snow White’s apple for dessert.

Following the month-long audience with royalty is the celebration of Chip ‘n’ Dale’s birthday. A surprise birthday party is planned for April 2, 2022 in the park, inviting guests and fans to join the celebration. The birthday party is accompanied by the rollout of special Chip ‘n’ Dale birthday-themed merchandise.

There will be even more character surprises in store as more Disney friends are coming out to play. Disney friends on Mickey Avenue are putting on their new spring costumes and Color-Fest: A Street Party! returns to Mickey Avenue in a dazzling rainbow of colors to delight the senses and lift the spirits. Minnie herself will be joining the surprise squad, and LinaBell will join Zao Shang Hao, the daily character show staged on Mickey Avenue each morning. Stay tuned for more character-themed experiences to be unveiled throughout the spring season!

The transition into spring means a host of garden-fresh seasonal ingredients are now ripe for the picking. Fresh seafood features on the spring menu at table service restaurants in Shanghai Disneyland, while at Aurora Restaurant in the Shanghai Disneyland Hotel, chefs have prepared a gourmet meal of delicacies such as scallop, lobster, and short ribs for guests to indulge in.

On the snack side, adorably photogenic ice creams and desserts are available throughout the park. LinaBell gets her own themed desserts at Il Paperino in the form of strawberry and vanilla flavored ice cream cones and waffles, and Duffy shines with deliciously on-trend sea salted lactobacillus and vanilla flavored ice cream cones and sundaes. Be sure to check out our spring-themed character goblets, sippers, and popcorn buckets, such as the Mickey popcorn bucket which has been appealingly designed to look just like a camping lantern.

For that upcoming spring outing, look no further than our new Spring Mickey and Friends Collection. Guests can buy a foldable mat, lunch box set, and headwear for that picture-perfect picnic, or tote along snacks with their Donald cross-body bag.

Since the weather can be unpredictable, a Chip ‘n’ Dale bucket hat designed for the kids and a Mickey poncho for those sudden showers will come in handy.

There are plenty of opportunities to get outdoors and enjoy the sights, smells, and sounds of spring. Disneytown’s Spring Awakening Games encourages guests to go for an invigorating spring stroll around nearby Wishing Star Park.

Outdoor yoga and water sports are offered on select dates from April to June, and the Eat Well Mini Market is preparing fresh snacks and wellness-based merchandise from April 30 to May 4, 2022. There is also something for the little ones – an exploratory program based at Wishing Star Park allows younger guests to learn more about the plants and flowers found at the resort.

Guests can take advantage of a stay at one of the two resort hotels to recuperate and recharge during a relaxing staycation. The Shanghai Disneyland Hotel is a dreamy fairytale setting with its princess-themed hotel rooms.

To help guests plan ahead and save, the resort will be offering multiple ticket bundles: In celebration of International Women’s Day, Shanghai Disney Resort is rolling out limited-time Afternoon Tickets for visits on March 7th and 8th, 2022. On sale from March 4th – 8th, 2022 and available for purchase across a number of official channels, this ticket provides special access to Shanghai Disneyland after 15:00 on the pre-selected ticket date for just 216 ¥ for a standard ticket and 163¥ for children, seniors and guests with disabilities. Families can purchase a Parent-Child Bundle Ticket . The bundle for two adults and one child comes with a park dining coupon book for each ticket – prices start at 1098 ¥ for Regular Days. The bundle for one adult and one child comes with a park dining coupon book for each ticket and prices start at RMB 663 for Regular Days. Guests who purchase the bundle ticket can pay a visit to Shanghai Disneyland on any pre-selected date until April 2, 2022. The Disney Dream Day Package offers guests faster access to some of the park’s popular rides, which includes a one-day dated ticket plus Disney Premier Access to a bundle of six different adventures and is valid until March 31, 2022.

Tickets are available for purchase on the Shanghai Disney Resort Official Website and App, the Shanghai Disney Resort Official WeChat account, Reservation Center and via the resort’s Official Fliggy Store and JD Store. Guests can visit the Shanghai Disney Resort Official WeChat account for more information.