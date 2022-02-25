Chris Rock and Sebastián Yatra to Perform at the Dr. Phillips Center Later in 2022

by | Feb 25, 2022 10:27 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

In the spirit of celebration during a milestone season, the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts continues raising its profile attracting more diversity and international artists to the world’s youngest, modern performing arts center. Today, the arts center announced tickets are on sale for award-winning actor, director, producer and writer Chris Rock and chart-topping Colombian singer-songwriter Sebastián Yatra, who will perform in the Walt Disney Theater in 2022.

What’s Happening:

  • Returning to the Walt Disney Theater for the first time since 2017 is one of the generation’s strongest comedic voices, Chris Rock, who will continue his Ego Death World Tour on Wednesday, July 27th.
  • Rock’s television work includes serving as a cast member on Saturday Night Live from 1989–1993 and as executive producer, writer and narrator for the series Everybody Hates Chris. The series ran from 2005–2009 and is still one of the highest rated syndicated shows in the world.
  • Recently, Rock starred as Loy Cannon in season 4 of FX’s Emmy-winning drama series, Fargo. Yet, he may be best known for his comedy specials Tamborine, Kill the Messenger, Never Scared, Bigger & Blacker and Bring the Pain.

  • Nearly two months later on Friday, September 30, Medellin, Colombia, born and Miami, Florida, raised Encanto singer, Sebastián Yatra, will bring his first-ever solo North American tour to the Dr. Phillips Center.
  • The 27-year-old splashed into the Latin music scene in 2016 and has gained a global fan base for his unique fusion of pop, reggaeton, rock, cumbia and ballads.
  • He will perform tracks from “Dharma,” his third and most versatile album yet symbolizing his connection to spirituality and meaning “accepting your reality.” “Dharma” earned a #1 ranking on Spotify’s US & Global album debut charts as well as peaking at #1 on Billboard’s Latin Streaming & Latin digital song sales charts.
  • He will perform hit singles like, the Latin pop bop “Chica Ideal'', which features Guaynaa, the catchy “Runaway” featuring Daddy Yankee, Natti Natasha, and the Jonas Brothers, and “Quererte Bonito” featuring Elena Rose, among others.
  • Sebastián Yatra was in Orlando for a brief stint in October 2021, where he performed as a special guest for Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin concerts at the Amway Center.
  • To purchase tickets, visit DrPhillipsCenter.org.
 
 
