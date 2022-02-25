Chris Rock and Sebastián Yatra to Perform at the Dr. Phillips Center Later in 2022

In the spirit of celebration during a milestone season, the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts continues raising its profile attracting more diversity and international artists to the world’s youngest, modern performing arts center. Today, the arts center announced tickets are on sale for award-winning actor, director, producer and writer Chris Rock and chart-topping Colombian singer-songwriter Sebastián Yatra, who will perform in the Walt Disney Theater in 2022.

What’s Happening:

Returning to the Walt Disney Theater for the first time since 2017 is one of the generation’s strongest comedic voices, Chris Rock, who will continue his Ego Death World Tour on Wednesday, July 27th.

Rock’s television work includes serving as a cast member on Saturday Night Live from 1989–1993 and as executive producer, writer and narrator for the series Everybody Hates Chris . The series ran from 2005–2009 and is still one of the highest rated syndicated shows in the world.

Recently, Rock starred as Loy Cannon in season 4 of FX Fargo. Yet, he may be best known for his comedy specials Tamborine, Kill the Messenger, Never Scared, Bigger & Blacker and Bring the Pain.