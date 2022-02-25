“GMA” Guest List: Jennifer Garner, Amanda Seyfried and More to Appear Week of February 28th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for February 28th-March 5th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of February 28th-March 5th:
- Monday, February 28
- Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
- Ree Drummond and Cyndi Hyacinth Kane (Save-It-Forward Suppers)
- Tuesday, March 1
- Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo (The Adam Project)
- Guy Fieri (Tournament of Champions III)
- Chelsea Clinton (She Persisted in Science)
- Wednesday, March 2
- Thursday, March 3
- Amanda Seyfried and Naveen Andrews (The Dropout)
- Performance by New Kids on the Block feat. Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue
- Friday, March 4
- GMA’s Rise and Shine America Tour: Alabama
- Meghan O’Rourke (Invisible Kingdom)
- Sam Heughan (Outlander)
- Saturday, March 5
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Binge This! with Jeremy Parsons
- Elizabeth Graves (Spring cleaning)
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.