“GMA” Guest List: Jennifer Garner, Amanda Seyfried and More to Appear Week of February 28th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for February 28th-March 5th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of February 28th-March 5th:

Monday, February 28 Quinta Brunson ( Abbott Elementary ) Ree Drummond and Cyndi Hyacinth Kane ( Save-It-Forward Suppers )

Tuesday, March 1 Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo ( The Adam Project ) Guy Fieri ( Tournament of Champions III ) Chelsea Clinton ( She Persisted in Science )

Wednesday, March 2 Damson Idris ( Snowfall ) Omari Hardwick ( Pieces of Her ) Performance by Sebastián Yatra (“ Encanto

Thursday, March 3 Amanda Seyfried and Naveen Andrews ( The Dropout ) Performance by New Kids on the Block feat. Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue

Friday, March 4 GMA’s Rise and Shine America Tour: Alabama Meghan O’Rourke ( Invisible Kingdom ) Sam Heughan ( Outlander )

Saturday, March 5 Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson Binge This! with Jeremy Parsons Elizabeth Graves (Spring cleaning)



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.