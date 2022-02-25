Marvel Releases Trailer for Upcoming “Destiny of X” Comic Event

Rising out of the ashes of “Inferno” and emerging out of the vital time-travelling mission in “X Lives of Wolverine/X Deaths of Wolverine” comes the Second Krakoan Age of X-Men: “Destiny of X.”

Mutantkind is reshaped once more, as Krakoa’s greatest triumphs and most crushing challenges still lie ahead.

The possibilities are endless as your favorite ongoing X-series embrace their future: The rulers of Krakoa strive to hold mutantkind together, no matter how much they want to tear each other apart in Kieron Gillen and Lucas Werneck’s “Immortal X-Men #1” Kate Pryde enlists a new crew to rescue rescue mutants and unravel a vital mystery stretching two billion years into the past in Steve Orlando and Eleonora Carlini’s “Marauders #1” Mutantkind has taken over Mars and now they have to fight for it. Join Storm, Magneto, Sunspot, and more as they strive to save the red planet from war in Al Ewing and Stefano Caselli’s “X-Men Red #1” Krakoa’s deadly strike team deals with the mind-melding new threat known as Cerebrax as Benjamin Percy and Robert Gill launch an all-new arc in “X-Force #27” Captain Britain recruits nine knights to join her on a magical quest for the holy grail of mutantkind in Tini Howard and Bob Quinn’s “Knights of X #1” As numerous new threats begin to close in on Krakoan’s first team of X-Men, an old enemy emerges as Gerry Duggan continues his hit run on X-Men alongside artist Javier Pina in “X-Men #10” Nightcrawler assembles a squad to bring justice and peace to Krakoa and protect mutantkind from its most soul-crushing threats yet in Si Spurrier and Jan Bazaldua’s “Legion of X #1” Magik and the recently resurrected Madelyne Pryor compete for the throne of Limbo in Vita Ayala and Rod Reis’ acclaimed run of New Mutants, igniting the all-new ‘Labors of Magik’ arc in “New Mutants #25” Wolverine continues to take on mutantkind’s most brutal missions… with some unwelcome help from Deadpool as Benjamin Percy and Adam Kubert continue their masterful run on Wolverine in “Wolverine #20”

Get your first glimpse at what’s to come in in the all-new “Destiny of X” trailer, featuring never-before-seen artwork! And enter the “Destiny of X” starting on March 30!

