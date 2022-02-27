Disney+ Releases Trailer For Upcoming Feel-Good Comedy “Better Nate Than Ever”

Disney+ has released a new trailer for their upcoming original feel-good comedy film, Better Nate Than Ever, set to debut exclusively on the ultra-popular streaming service on April 1st.

Disney+ has released the trailer, teaser poster and stills for Disney’s Better Nate Than Ever , a feel-good comedy adventure with showstopping musical numbers, which will debut exclusively on the streaming service April 1st.

, a feel-good comedy adventure with showstopping musical numbers, which will debut exclusively on the streaming service April 1st. The trailer features two new original songs written for the film, “Big Time,” sung by Rueby Wood, who stars as Nate in the film, and “#GoAwf,” sung by Aria Brooks, who stars as Libby, and Rueby Wood.

In Better Nate Than Ever, 13-year-old Nate Foster has big Broadway dreams. There’s only one problem — he can’t even land a part in the school play. But when his parents leave town, Nate and his best friend Libby sneak off to the Big Apple for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to prove everyone wrong. A chance encounter with Nate’s long-lost Aunt Heidi turns his journey upside-down, and together they must learn that life’s greatest adventures are only as big as your dreams.

Based on the award-winning novel by Tim Federle, the film was written for the screen and directed by Tim Federle. Marc Platt and Adam Siegel served as the film's producers, with Tim Federle and Pamela Thur as its executive producers.

Better Nate Than Ever stars: Aria Brooks Joshua Bassett Michelle Federer Norbert Leo Butz Lisa Kudrow and introducing Rueby Wood as Nate

Better Nate Than Ever debuts exclusively on Disney+ on April 1st, 2022.