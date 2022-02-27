March Disney Parks Wishables: Muppet*Vision 3D Plush Coming to shopDisney on March 2nd

This week kicks off a new month and the arrival of more Disney Parks Wishables at the Parks and on shopDisney. Fittingly, Disney is inviting fans to join them for a Salute to all Wishables, but mostly the Muppets as the next wave of micro pals are themed to the one and only Muppet*Vision 3D at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- shopDisney The Muppets are joining the Disney Parks Wishables and we promise this is no joke! Starting this Wednesday, March 2nd, the micro plush pals will be available on shopDisney.
- Inspired by the classic attraction Muppet*Vision 3D at Hollywood Studios, four new friends (and probably a handful more) will make their grand debut as part of this fan favorite plush line.
- shopDisney shared a picture on Twitter revealing four characters that will likely be part of the mystery plush options:
- Fozzie Bear
- Gonzo
- Miss Piggy
- Sam Eagle
- While it’s not guaranteed, typically, Disney Parks Wishables also include one standalone character and mystery chase variants.
- We’re guessing that Kermit will be the standalone plush, and variants could be Sweetums, Waldo, or Bean Bunny. We’ll find out for sure on Wednesday!
- Disney Parks Wishables sell for $14.99 and will be available on shopDisney starting March 2nd.
- Check back soon for links to the mystery plush.
Good to Know:
- Specific designs cannot be requested. Due to the unique nature of the mystery plush, there are no refunds, exchanges, or returns.
