March Disney Parks Wishables: Muppet*Vision 3D Plush Coming to shopDisney on March 2nd

This week kicks off a new month and the arrival of more Disney Parks Wishables at the Parks and on shopDisney. Fittingly, Disney is inviting fans to join them for a Salute to all Wishables, but mostly the Muppets as the next wave of micro pals are themed to the one and only Muppet*Vision 3D at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

What’s Happening:

shopDisney The Muppets are joining the Disney Parks Wishables and we promise this is no joke! Starting this Wednesday, March 2nd, the micro plush pals will be available on shopDisney.

Inspired by the classic attraction Muppet*Vision 3D at Hollywood Studios, four new friends (and probably a handful more) will make their grand debut as part of this fan favorite plush line.

shopDisney shared a picture on Twitter Fozzie Bear Gonzo Miss Piggy Sam Eagle

While it’s not guaranteed, typically, Disney Parks Wishables also include one standalone character and mystery chase variants.

We’re guessing that Kermit will be the standalone plush, and variants could be Sweetums, Waldo, or Bean Bunny. We’ll find out for sure on Wednesday!

Disney Parks Wishables sell for $14.99 and will be available on shopDisney starting March 2nd.

Check back soon for links to the mystery plush.

Good to Know:

Specific designs cannot be requested. Due to the unique nature of the mystery plush, there are no refunds, exchanges, or returns.

