March Disney Parks Wishables: Muppet*Vision 3D Plush Coming Now Available on shopDisney

This week kicks off a new month and the arrival of more Disney Parks Wishables at the Parks and on shopDisney. Fittingly, Disney is inviting fans to join them for a Salute to all Wishables, but mostly the Muppets as the next wave of micro pals are themed to the one and only Muppet*Vision 3D at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

What’s Happening:

shopDisney The Muppets are joining the Disney Parks Wishables and we promise this is no joke! Starting this Wednesday, March 2nd, the micro plush pals will be available on shopDisney.

Inspired by the classic attraction Muppet*Vision 3D at Hollywood Studios, four new friends (and probably a handful more) will make their grand debut as part of this fan favorite plush line.

While it’s not guaranteed, typically, Disney Parks Wishables also include one standalone character and mystery chase variants.

As suspected, Kermit is the standalone plush, and the chase variant is Sam Eagle in his patriotic outfit (though we really hoped for Sweetums, Waldo, or Bean Bunny)!

Disney Parks Wishables sell for $14.99 and are available now on shopDisney. Links to the two types of plush can be found below.

Disney Parks Wishables Mystery Plush – Muppet ★ Vision 3D Series – Micro – Limited Release – $14.99

This month’s collection includes:

Fozzie Bear

Gonzo

Miss Piggy

Sam Eagle

Sam Eagle in a stars and stripes outfit (Chase variant)

Kermit Disney Parks Wishables Plush – Muppet ★ Vision 3D Series – Micro – Limited Release – $14.99

Good to Know:

Specific designs cannot be requested. Due to the unique nature of the mystery plush, there are no refunds, exchanges, or returns.

