Disney on Broadway Shares Special Performance of “Endless Night” Celebrating Black Joy

Broadway performers from Disney’s Aladdin and The Lion King theatrical shows have gathered together in a video featuring a moving rendition of “Endless Night” from the theatrical version of The Lion King.

What’s Happening:

Cast Members from the Disney Theatrical presentations of The Lion King and Aladdin on Broadway have gathered together to celebrate Black joy and share what it means to them in a special performance of “Endless Night” from The Lion King.

