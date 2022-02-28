Disney on Broadway Shares Special Performance of “Endless Night” Celebrating Black Joy

Broadway performers from Disney’s Aladdin and The Lion King theatrical shows have gathered together in a video featuring a moving rendition of “Endless Night” from the theatrical version of The Lion King.
What’s Happening:
- Cast Members from the Disney Theatrical presentations of The Lion King and Aladdin on Broadway have gathered together to celebrate Black joy and share what it means to them in a special performance of “Endless Night” from The Lion King.
- In the video, the cast and crew share their thoughts on the Black experience and their personal stories in the industry, all intermixed in a special arrangement of the classic song.
- The video features Adrienne Walker, Andrew Arrington, Junior Wedderburn, Mduduzi Madela, Stephen Scott Wormley, and Tynia Brandon from The Lion King and April Holloway and Dennis Stowe from Aladdin alongside Cellist Akua Dixon.
- "Endless Night,” originally written by Lebo M, Hans Zimmer, Julie Taymor, and Jay Rifkin, premiered in 1997 as part of the musical adaptation of The Lion King. The ballad lyrically deals with Simba grieving the death of his father Mufasa and on stage, includes vocals by a choir that encourages Simba to move forward. Reception to the song was mainly positive, and "Endless Night" has been performed in different instances outside the show, including charity fundraisers, one of which mashed the song up with “Proud of your Boy” from Aladdin.