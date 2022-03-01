This Week’s “20/20” Will Delve into the Incredible Cons and Conviction of Elizabeth Holmes

by | Mar 1, 2022 4:52 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

In promotion of Hulu’s newest limited series, The Dropout, 20/20 will be taking a two hour deep-dive into the real story behind the downfall of Elizabeth Holmes and her blood-testing company Theranos.

What’s Happening:

  • In this special 20/20 event, ABC News chief business, technology and economics correspondent Rebecca Jarvis reports on the latest chapter in the downfall of Elizabeth Holmes and her blood-testing company Theranos, once valued at $9 billion.
  • 20/20 dives into the former Silicon Valley star’s trial and conviction for fraud and the most recent developments in Holmes’ life, including her relationship with a wealthy hotel heir and the birth of her first child. It also looks ahead to the upcoming trial of her former boyfriend and business partner Sunny Balwani, whom Holmes accused of abuse, all of which he denies.
  • The program features new interviews with Vicki Behringer, the sketch artist in the courtroom every day; Mehrl Ellsworth, a patient who received incorrect results from a Theranos lab test and testified at trial; juror Michael Kew; Phyllis Gardner, a Stanford professor who crossed paths with Holmes before she started Theranos and was skeptical of Holmes’ ideas; Blythe Barger, former content producer at Theranos; and lawyers who closely followed the case.
  • Additionally, the two-hour event contains behind-the-scenes access to the new Hulu Original limited series The Dropout, based on ABC Audio’s No. 1-ranked podcast of the same name hosted by Jarvis.
  • 20/20 includes on-set interviews with stars Amanda Seyfried and Naveen Andrews, who discuss what it was like to portray Holmes and Balwani.
  • 20/20: The Rise and Con of Elizabeth Holmes airs this Friday, March 4th (9:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu.
  • Check out Luke’s review of the first three episodes of The Dropout.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed