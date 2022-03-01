This Week’s “20/20” Will Delve into the Incredible Cons and Conviction of Elizabeth Holmes

In promotion of Hulu’s newest limited series, The Dropout, 20/20 will be taking a two hour deep-dive into the real story behind the downfall of Elizabeth Holmes and her blood-testing company Theranos.

What’s Happening:

In this special 20/20 event, ABC

event, 20/20 dives into the former Silicon Valley star’s trial and conviction for fraud and the most recent developments in Holmes’ life, including her relationship with a wealthy hotel heir and the birth of her first child. It also looks ahead to the upcoming trial of her former boyfriend and business partner Sunny Balwani, whom Holmes accused of abuse, all of which he denies.

dives into the former Silicon Valley star’s trial and conviction for fraud and the most recent developments in Holmes’ life, including her relationship with a wealthy hotel heir and the birth of her first child. It also looks ahead to the upcoming trial of her former boyfriend and business partner Sunny Balwani, whom Holmes accused of abuse, all of which he denies. The program features new interviews with Vicki Behringer , the sketch artist in the courtroom every day; Mehrl Ellsworth , a patient who received incorrect results from a Theranos lab test and testified at trial; juror Michael Kew ; Phyllis Gardner , a Stanford professor who crossed paths with Holmes before she started Theranos and was skeptical of Holmes’ ideas; Blythe Barger , former content producer at Theranos; and lawyers who closely followed the case.

, the sketch artist in the courtroom every day; , a patient who received incorrect results from a Theranos lab test and testified at trial; juror ; , a Stanford professor who crossed paths with Holmes before she started Theranos and was skeptical of Holmes’ ideas; , former content producer at Theranos; and lawyers who closely followed the case. Additionally, the two-hour event contains behind-the-scenes access to the new Hulu Original limited series The Dropout , based on ABC Audio’s No. 1-ranked podcast of the same name

, based on ABC Audio’s No. 1-ranked 20/20 includes on-set interviews with stars Amanda Seyfried and Naveen Andrews, who discuss what it was like to portray Holmes and Balwani.

includes on-set interviews with stars Amanda Seyfried and Naveen Andrews, who discuss what it was like to portray Holmes and Balwani. 20/20: The Rise and Con of Elizabeth Holmes airs this Friday, March 4th (9:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu.

airs this Friday, March 4th (9:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu. Check out Luke’s review The Dropout.