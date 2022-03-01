New “The Lion King” Designs from Rock ‘Em Socks are Sure to Be The Pride of Your Collection

Celebrate the circle of life with Rock ‘Em Socks and their new The Lion King collection. Fans of all ages will love the colorful footwear that features the character iterations from the 1994 animated classic! With 15 designs to choose from you’ll be the king of fashion in your home.

Are your toes cold during the chilly weather of winter? Say hakuna matata and stay toasty warm with Rock ‘Em Socks and The Lion King .

. The company has just introduced 15 fun patterns and character themed looks that fans of the film will love. Among the featured styles are: Simba Pumbaa and Timon Rafiki Oh I Just Can’t Wait to Be King All Over Character Print Scar And More

The Lion King Socks – Simba Split Face – $19.99

The Lion King Socks – Timon & Pumbaa Split Face – $19.99

The Lion King Socks – Rafiki Split Face – $19.99

The Lion King Socks – Hakuna Matata – $19.99

The Lion King Socks – Just Can't Wait To Be King – $19.99

The Lion King Socks – Scar Showtime – $19.99