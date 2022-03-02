New Live Performance of “Dos Oruguitas” by Sebastian Yatra Featured on “Good Morning America”

Sebastian Yatra appeared live on ABC’s Good Morning America this morning with a special performance of “Dos Oruguitas” from the Disney film Encanto.
What’s Happening:
- Sebastian Yatra performed “Dos Oruguitas,” the Academy Award Nominee for Best Original Song Written by Lin-Manuel Miranda.
- The video was directed by Paloma Valencia and produced by Verónica Vélez Olano.
Photo: CNN
About Encanto:
- Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Encanto tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal—every child except one, Mirabel (voice of Stephanie Beatriz). But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope.
- You can stream Encanto now on Disney+.