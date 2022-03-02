“My Super Hero Is Black” Book to Showcase Marvel’s History of Black Characters, Writers and Artists

by | Mar 2, 2022 1:03 PM Pacific Time

Tags:

Marvel will celebrate their history of Black superheroes and the Black writers and artists who created and developed them in a new book coming later this year. My Super Hero Is Black by Angélique Roché and John Jennings was revealed exclusively today by Entertainment Weekly.

What’s Happening:

  • My Super Hero Is Black will trace how characters such as Black Panther, Falcon and Moon Girl moved from the margins to the mainstream thanks to the work of creators like Billy Graham, Christopher Priest, Reginald Hudlin, and Ta-Nehisi Coates, among others.
  • The book will also feature accounts from prominent Black creators and luminaries about their personal relationships with Marvel heroes.
  • The cover art above is by artist Natacha Bustos.
  • My Super Hero Is Black is due to be released on October 11th.

What They’re Saying:

  • Co-author John Jennings said: "Angélique and I have endeavored to create a love letter to the characters we hold dear, a celebration of Black characters and creators in the vast Marvel Universe, and a document for future generations to come. One of Marvel Comics' core mantras is that they want their comics to show 'the world outside your window' and that is exactly what they have done over the last eight decades. My Super Hero is Black is not just a reference book but it shows the potential of these amazing Black characters through new windows and new vantage points. We hope that audiences are as thrilled to experience the spectrum of representations of Blackness in My Super Hero Is Black via the lens of the universe that is Marvel Comics as we are."
  • Co-author Angélique Roché said: "I knew that this story was one that needed to be told. The narrative of the Black superhero, its impact on individuals, and how it has evolved in our country — and around the world — tells not only an amazing, entertaining narrative of fictional stories but reflects the real-life complexities of Black representation in media. As lifelong genre fans, John and I have taken great care to craft not just a historical reference but a narrative that highlights a journey of Black superheroes past, present, and future."  
 
 
