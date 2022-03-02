“My Super Hero Is Black” Book to Showcase Marvel’s History of Black Characters, Writers and Artists

Marvel will celebrate their history of Black superheroes and the Black writers and artists who created and developed them in a new book coming later this year. My Super Hero Is Black by Angélique Roché and John Jennings was revealed exclusively today by Entertainment Weekly.

My Super Hero Is Black will trace how characters such as Black Panther, Falcon and Moon Girl moved from the margins to the mainstream thanks to the work of creators like Billy Graham, Christopher Priest, Reginald Hudlin, and Ta-Nehisi Coates, among others.

The book will also feature accounts from prominent Black creators and luminaries about their personal relationships with Marvel heroes.

The cover art above is by artist Natacha Bustos.

My Super Hero Is Black is due to be released on October 11th.

