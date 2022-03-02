Disney and UNIQLO Launch Spring 2022 Collection of Mickey Mouse T-Shirts for the Whole Family

Every day is a good day to celebrate Mickey Mouse and with a variety of bright graphic T-shirts from UNIQLO, you’ll never run out of stylish options. Disney and Uniqlo have teamed up again for a new series of shirts inspired by our favorite global icon that are available now online and in stores.

What’s Happening:

It’s another exciting collaboration for Disney and Uniqlo as the companies have launched their 2022 Spring/Summer Mickey Stands UT (UNIQLO T-Shirts).

Mickey Mouse's iconic standing pose has delighted people across the world for generations. For this collection, top Disney character art and graphic design creators have presented their unique takes on that look in a variety of fun colors and formats.

There is plenty of fun for children and adults alike to discover, and all designs are completely exclusive to this one-of-a-kind UT collection!

The entire collection is now available in all UNIQLO stores across the United States and on UNIQLO.com Adult shirts sell for $19.90 each and are available in sizes XXS-3XL Kids shirts sell for $14.90 each and range in size from 3-13Y

Kids

