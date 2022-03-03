Two Beams Removed from Iron Gwazi at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Following Minor Guest Injury

Iron Gwazi, the newest roller coaster at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, still hasn’t officially opened, but it’s already seen some issues, as minor modifications have been made after a guest reported a minor injury, according to Click Orlando.

What’s Happening:

“The safety of our guests is our highest priority and all of our rides are designed and installed according to all applicable standards, manufacturer specifications and include specific ride restrictions for the safety of our guests. Out of an abundance of caution, the morning after this situation, crews removed two beams from the area where the guest reported this situation occurred. We took the precautionary step to remove them as part of our commitment to the health and safety of our guests.”