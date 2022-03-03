Tony Stark and Patsy Walker Team Up in “Iron Man/Hellcat Annual #1”

Writer Christopher Cantwell has put Iron Man and Hellcat’s blossoming romance through the ringer in the pages of his acclaimed run on Iron Man. And this June, he’ll team up with amazing artist Ruairí Coleman to deliver a major turning point for the pair in a story that also dives deep into Hellcat’s fascinating history.

What’s Happening:

Iron Man/Hellcat Annual #1 will be a giant-sized epic showcasing why Tony and Patsy may be Marvel’s next great super hero romance.

will be a giant-sized epic showcasing why Tony and Patsy may be Marvel’s next great super hero romance. After Tony’s shocking marriage proposal in Iron Man #20 , Hellcat travels to San Francisco to get her house in order…only this house is an aging Victorian manor left to her by her mother Dorothy. The house and its secrets will reunite Patsy with old friends like Hedy Wolfe — as well as others she’d hoped to leave dead and buried. When a supernatural crisis arises, will Hellcat and Iron Man combined be enough to beat back the flames of Hell itself?!

, Hellcat travels to San Francisco to get her house in order…only this house is an aging Victorian manor left to her by her mother Dorothy. The house and its secrets will reunite Patsy with old friends like Hedy Wolfe — as well as others she’d hoped to leave dead and buried. When a supernatural crisis arises, will Hellcat and Iron Man combined be enough to beat back the flames of Hell itself?! Check out three stunning covers now and be there when Patsy Walker’s hellish past catches up with her in Iron Man/Hellcat Annual #1, releasing June 1st!

What They’re Saying: