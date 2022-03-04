FX Releases Trailer for Season 3 of “Atlanta”

FX has released the trailer for season 3 of the hit series Atlanta starring Donald Glover.
What’s Happening:
- Fans can get a first look at season 3 of Atlanta with a new trailer released today ahead of the season’s March 24th premiere.
- “It's getting pretty intense,” reads the caption on YouTube for the third season.
- Despite the show’s title, season 3 takes place almost entirely in Europe while the group is on tour.
- Atlanta is executive produced by Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, Hiro Murai, Stefani Robinson, Paul Simms, and Dianne McGunigle.
- Atlanta is produced by FX Productions.
- Season 3 of Atlanta premieres Thursday, March 24th at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX.
- New episodes will stream exclusively on Hulu
About “Atlanta” Season 3:
- “Taking place almost entirely in Europe, Season 3 finds ‘Earn’ (Donald Glover), ‘Alfred ‘Paper Boi’’ (Brian Tyree Henry), ‘Darius’ (LaKeith Stanfield) and ‘Van’ (Zazie Beetz) in the midst of a successful European tour, as the group navigates their new surroundings as outsiders, and struggle to adjust to the newfound success they had aspired to.”