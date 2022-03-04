“GMA3” Guest List: Paul Dano, Tim Tebow and More to Appear Week of March 7th

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of March 7th-11th. Among those joining for a virtual visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

The program is anchored by Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of March 7th-11th:

Monday, March 7 Author Brad Meltzer ( The Lightning Rod ) Kemberley Washington (CPA and Forbes advisor tax analyst) RZA and DJ Scratch

Tuesday, March 8 Paul Dano ( The Batman ) Tim Tebow ( Mission Possible and Bronco and Friends: A Party to Remember ) Åsa Regnér (Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations)

Wednesday, March 9 Cynthia Germanotta (Lady Gaga’s mother, Born This Way Foundation President) Sofia Carson ( Loud )

Thursday, March 10 Chef Carla Hall

Friday, March 11 Kristin Crowley (LA Fire Department Chief) Dr. Thema Bryant ( Homecoming )



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour program co-anchored by Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes with Dr. Jennifer Ashton as chief medical correspondent.