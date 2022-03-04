“Live with Kelly and Ryan” Guest List: Jeffrey Wright, Ally Sheedy and More to Appear Week of March 7th

Live with Kelly and Ryan has announced their special guests for the week of March 7th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts. Plus this week Live kicks off “Recipe Rewind,” a series of segments that dive deep into the origins of some of the world’s most popular foods and provide a new twist for each classic recipe!

What’s Happening:

for the latest in entertainment news and current events. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, chefs and more.

Live with Kelly and Ryan is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Check your local listings

Live with Kelly and Ryan Guests for the Week of March 7th-11th:

Monday, March 7 – Guest Co-Host Mark Consuelos Jeffrey Wright ( The Batman ) Recipe Rewind: Sheeren Pavlides (Peanut butter and jelly sandwich)

Tuesday, March 8 – Guest Co-Host Bethenny Frankel Brittany Snow ( X ) Recipe Rewind: Chef Vallery Lomas (History of cheesecake)

Wednesday, March 9 – Guest Co-Host Chef Melba Wilson Naveen Andrews ( The Dropout ) Caroline Rhea Recipe Rewind: Chef Melba Wilson (Chicken and waffles)

Thursday, March 10 – Guest Co-Host Shay Mitchell Jeremy Sisto ( FBI ) Justin Bruening ( Sweet Magnolias ) Recipe Rewind: Eden Grinshpan (Origins of Caesar salad)

Friday, March 11 Ally Sheedy ( Single Drunk Female ) Recipe Rewind: Darnell “Superchef” Ferguson (Chili con carne)



Live with Kelly and Ryan is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.