Marvel Comics Releases Trailer and Cover of “Amazing Spider-Man #1,” Coming April 6th

Marvel Comics is ushering in a new era of Spider-Man in honor of the character’s 60th anniversary on April 6th with Amazing Spider-Man #1 from Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr., with a cover and trailer released today.

What’s Happening:

“What did Spider-Man do?” In a new trailer for Amazing Spider-Man #1 (embedded below), Spidey fans can see the web-slinging hero take on some of his greatest enemies of all time.

(embedded below), Spidey fans can see the web-slinging hero take on some of his greatest enemies of all time. The excitement begins on April 6th with the new volume of Amazing Spider-Man kicking off just in time for Spider-Man’s 60th anniversary.

kicking off just in time for Spider-Man’s 60th anniversary. Acclaimed writer Zeb Wells has teamed up with legendary illustrator John Romita Jr. for the new series.

In this new arc, Peter Parker finds himself in conflict with not only the Fantastic Four

In the exciting first issue, Spider-Man is being pursued by Doctor Octopus and Tombstone, both of whom are shown in the trailer, which features never-before-seen artwork.

What They’re Saying: