Tickets Available Now for Disney-Pixar’s “Turning Red” at the El Capitan Theatre

Disney-Pixar’s Turning Red will be coming soon to Disney+, but you can also experience the movie in a special way at the El Capitan Theatre. Tickets are available noe for a limited theatrical engagement.

Guests will also get the chance to let loose at the Panda-Monium dance party before the movie.

Guests can also choose to attend an opening night fan event, which includes a reserved seat, souvenir credential, reversible bucket cap, Turning Red notebook and 64oz popcorn tub.

About Turning Red:

introduces Mei Lee (voice of Rosalie Chiang), a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother’s dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming (voice of Sandra Oh), is never far from her daughter—an unfortunate reality for the teenager. And as if changes to her interests, relationships and body weren’t enough, whenever she gets too excited (which is practically ALWAYS), she “poofs” into a giant red panda! Directed by Academy Award winner Domee Shi (Pixar short Bao) and produced by Lindsey Collins, Turning Red releases on Friday, March 11th, 2022 on Disney+.