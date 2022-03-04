Tokyo Disney Resort to Issue Limited Number of Multi-Day Visit Passports for Summer 2022

The Tokyo Disney Resort will sell Multi-Day Visit Passports on March 9th, which allow Guests to visit a park of their choice two times per month, valid from May through July (6 visits in total).

What’s Happening:

The Tokyo Disney Resort hasn’t announced any plans to revive the annual passport program, but Japan residents have an opportunity to get a multiple admission ticket valid for three of the busiest summer months.

A Multi-Day Visit Passport will go on sale for a limited time, with an application period opening up between Wednesday, March 9th at 5:00 to Tuesday, March 15th, at 23:59 local time.

If demand is high, the resort will use a lottery system to determine who gets to purchase a Multi-Day Visit Passport, with applicants notified via email around March 18th.

The cost of a Multi-Day Visit Passport will be 44,400 yen (around $386 USD).

The Multi-Day Visit Passport allows Guests to visit one park of their choice (Tokyo Disneyland or Tokyo DisneySea) on a pre-selected date twice a month from May to July 2022, valid for 6 entries total.

One of the terms of this ticket is that entry time starts at 10:30 am, after the morning rush to enter has calmed down.

Applying to purchase a Multi-Day Visit Passport is a commitment to paying the price in full if selected to purchase.

Multi-Day Visit Passport holders will submit 4 desired dates to visit 1 of the parks each month, with the resort confirming which dates they received by the middle of the month prior.

Once dates are confirmed, they cannot be changed.

Applicants need to submit a recent face photo in front of a neutral background along with eligible verification documents as proof of identity. Photos are included on the Multi-Day Visit Passport to ensure that only the ticket holder is able to use it.

Lost Multi-Day Visit Passports can be replaced for 2,100 yen (around $18.28 USD) at the Tokyo Disneyland Ticket Booth East.

Multi-Day Visit Passports are not eligible for refunds for days unused or theme park operating hour changes or closures.