Tokyo Disney Resort to Issue Limited Number of Multi-Day Visit Passports for Summer 2022

by | Mar 4, 2022 9:35 AM Pacific Time

The Tokyo Disney Resort will sell Multi-Day Visit Passports on March 9th, which allow Guests to visit a park of their choice two times per month, valid from May through July (6 visits in total).

(Tokyo Disney Resort)

(Tokyo Disney Resort)

What’s Happening:

  • The Tokyo Disney Resort hasn’t announced any plans to revive the annual passport program, but Japan residents have an opportunity to get a multiple admission ticket valid for three of the busiest summer months.
  • A Multi-Day Visit Passport will go on sale for a limited time, with an application period opening up between Wednesday, March 9th at 5:00 to Tuesday, March 15th, at 23:59 local time.
  • If demand is high, the resort will use a lottery system to determine who gets to purchase a Multi-Day Visit Passport, with applicants notified via email around March 18th.
  • The cost of a Multi-Day Visit Passport will be 44,400 yen (around $386 USD).
  • The Multi-Day Visit Passport allows Guests to visit one park of their choice (Tokyo Disneyland or Tokyo DisneySea) on a pre-selected date twice a month from May to July 2022, valid for 6 entries total.
  • One of the terms of this ticket is that entry time starts at 10:30 am, after the morning rush to enter has calmed down.
  • Applying to purchase a Multi-Day Visit Passport is a commitment to paying the price in full if selected to purchase.
  • Multi-Day Visit Passport holders will submit 4 desired dates to visit 1 of the parks each month, with the resort confirming which dates they received by the middle of the month prior.
  • Once dates are confirmed, they cannot be changed.
  • Applicants need to submit a recent face photo in front of a neutral background along with eligible verification documents as proof of identity. Photos are included on the Multi-Day Visit Passport to ensure that only the ticket holder is able to use it.
  • Lost Multi-Day Visit Passports can be replaced for  2,100 yen (around $18.28 USD) at the Tokyo Disneyland Ticket Booth East.
  • Multi-Day Visit Passports are not eligible for refunds for days unused or theme park operating hour changes or closures.
