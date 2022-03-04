Video: Alice’s Wonderland Bakery Unbirthday Party Debuts at Disney California Adventure

Replacing the previous Junior Chef show from past years of the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival is the all-new Alice’s Wonderland Bakery Unbirthday Party, based on the Disney Junior show of the same name.

What’s Happening:

In this new experience, Alice’s Wonderland Bakery Unbirthday Party, kids ages 3 through 11 will have the opportunity to express their creativity through hands-on cupcake decorating.

Space is limited, and participant sign-ups begin 45 minutes before each show time.

During the show, Alice and her best friend Fergie appear on screen, while Minnie Mouse makes a live appearance.

The show takes place on the Hollywood Backlot Stage, just for the Food & Wine Festival.

Check out our full video of the show below:

Nearby, guests can snap a picture with Chef Goofy:

Stay tuned to Laughing Place for more from the 2022 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival.