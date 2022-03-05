Disneyland Paris Celebrates Avengers Campus Architect Cecile Pinel

Disneyland Paris celebrated the work of Avenges Campus architect Cécile Pinel in a new “Women Behind the Magic” video.
- As part of International Women's Day Disneyland Paris has given us the chance to meet inspiring Cast Members with extraordinary backgrounds, like Cécile Pinel
- Pinel tells us her story, from her architecture degree to her contribution to Avengers Campus just a couple of months before it opens to the public.
- Pinel is working on the new Iron Man attraction, which is a transformation of the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster.
- The video shows off multiple looks at the reimagined attraction as well as the land as a whole.
- Pinel also discusses the milestone of the Quinjet landing at Avengers Campus, which took place back in January.
- She also credits Black Widow as the Marvel character who inspires her.
- Check out the video below:
More on Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris:
- Avengers Campus is set to debut at Walt Disney Studios Park this summer.
- Upon opening, guests will get to experience a version of WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure as well as an Iron Man-themed coaster (which replaces the previous Rock 'n' Roller Coaster avec Aerosmith).
- The new key art shows several Marvel superheroes — including Spider-Man, Captain Marvel, Iron Man, Thor, Ant-Man, Wasp, Doctor Strange, and Black Panther — along with concept art for the land and attractions (with Sleeping Beauty Castle in the distance).
- The arrival of Avengers Campus will expand the Marvel Universe’s presence at Disneyland Paris following the debut of Hotel New York: The Art of Marvel last year.