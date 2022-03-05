Disneyland Paris Celebrates Avengers Campus Architect Cecile Pinel

Disneyland Paris celebrated the work of Avenges Campus architect Cécile Pinel in a new “Women Behind the Magic” video.

As part of International Women's Day Disneyland Paris has given us the chance to meet inspiring Cast Members with extraordinary backgrounds, like Cécile Pinel

Pinel tells us her story, from her architecture degree to her contribution to Avengers Campus

Pinel is working on the new Iron Man attraction, which is a transformation of the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster.

The video shows off multiple looks at the reimagined attraction as well as the land as a whole.

Pinel also discusses the milestone of the Quinjet landing at Avengers Campus, which took place back in January.

She also credits Black Widow Marvel

Check out the video below:

