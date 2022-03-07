“black-ish” Star Marcus Scribner Set To Join Cast For Fifth Season of “grown-ish”

As black-ish concludes, as does Yara Shahidi’s Cal U career in grown-ish, Marcus Scribner is set to join his fictional older sister in the Freeform spin-off for a new fifth season of the hit series.

What’s Happening:

As the final season of black-ish comes to a close and the current grown-ish class graduates Cal U, the beloved “-ish” universe continues with Emmy-nominated grown-ish picked up for a fifth season. black-ish star Marcus Scribner heads over to join his TV sister Yara Shahidi on the Freeform spinoff, reprising his role as Andre Johnson Jr. as he embarks on his own journey to being “grown.”

comes to a close and the current class graduates Cal U, the beloved “-ish” universe continues with Emmy-nominated picked up for a fifth season. star Marcus Scribner heads over to join his TV sister Yara Shahidi on the Freeform spinoff, reprising his role as Andre Johnson Jr. as he embarks on his own journey to being “grown.” Award-winning playwright and producer Zakiyyah Alexander ( Russian Doll, La Brea ) and black-ish executive producer and showrunner Courtney Lilly will come on board as co-showrunners.

) and executive producer and showrunner Courtney Lilly will come on board as co-showrunners. grown-ish, which is currently in its fourth season and airs on Thursdays at 10 p.m. on Freeform and streaming the next day on Hulu

which is currently in its fourth season and airs on Thursdays at 10 p.m. on Freeform and streaming the next day on The final season of black-ish returns with new episodes on Tuesday, March 22, on ABC

returns with new episodes on Tuesday, March 22, on Season five is executive produced by Kenya Barris, Zakiyyah Alexander, Courtney Lilly, Craig Doyle, Yara Shahidi, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins and Michael Petok. The series is produced by ABC Signature.

Marcus Scribner is an NAACP Image Award recipient for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

Additional casting news for the fifth season of grown-ish is set to be announced at a later date.