“The Muppets Mayhem” Original Comedy Series Set to Debut on Disney+

by | Mar 7, 2022 9:04 AM Pacific Time

The world famous house band of the Muppets, The Electric Mayhem, are finally making their first album in a new comedy series for Disney+ that is set to star Lilly Singh.

What’s Happening:

  • Today, Disney+ announced The Muppets Mayhem, a comedy series starring the world-famous Muppets, has been greenlit. The series will take audiences on a music-filled journey as, at long last, The Electric Mayhem Band records its first ever album.  Lilly Singh (A Little Late with Lilly Singh, Dollface.) will play the (human) lead role of “Nora” the junior A&R executive tasked with managing and wrangling the mayhem that is The Electric Mayhem Band.
  • After 45 years of rockin’ out, The Electric Mayhem goes on an epic musical journey to finally record their first studio album. With the help of a driven young music executive, Nora, the old-school Muppet band comes face to face with the current day music scene as they try to finally go platinum.
  • The series was developed by Adam F. Goldberg, Bill Barretta and Jeff Yorkes based on characters created by Jim Henson. It is written by Adam F. Goldberg (The Goldbergs), Bill Barretta (The Muppets, Muppets Haunted Mansion) and Jeff Yorkes, the executive producers are Goldberg, Barretta, Michael Bostick and Kris Eber.  Yorkes is a co-executive producer. The Muppets Studio's David Lightbody and Leigh Slaughter are also executive producers.
  • The Disney Branded Television series is produced by ABC Signature and The Muppets Studio for Disney+.
  • Starring are: The Muppets including Dr. Teeth on vocals and keyboards, Animal on drums, Floyd Pepper on vocals and bass, Janice on vocals and lead guitar, Zoot on saxophone and Lips on trumpet.
  • The Muppets are hot off the critically-acclaimed Muppets Haunted Mansion, the first-ever Muppets Halloween special and the first special from The Muppets Studio for Disney+.  It includes three new original songs. The Muppets also star in an original short-form series, Muppets Now available on Disney+.

What They’re Saying:  

  • Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television: "The Muppets are renowned for quality, creativity and unrivaled, fun storytelling for the whole family. We are thrilled to have Adam, Bill and Jeff at the helm to bring all of these iconic and great new characters to life in fresh and dynamic ways."
  • Jonnie Davis, President, ABC Signature: “Adam F. Goldberg is our resident Muppet enthusiast at Signature and getting to play in the sandbox with Bill, a longtime Muppet performer, as well as these beloved characters was a dream come true for him, Bill and Jeff. Their take is fresh, fun, musical and of course, hilarious. We couldn’t be happier to be the studio that is helping them get the band back together.”
  • David Lightbody, executive producer and senior vice president of Disney Live Entertainment and The Muppets Studio: “We are so excited to bring the story of The Electric Mayhem Band to the front and center of this new series. They’ve been entertaining audiences since ‘The Muppet Show,’ which debuted 45 years ago, so it’s wonderful that these characters are finally getting to play lead rather than supporting roles.”

