ESPN Re-Signs Trailblazing NBA Analyst Doris Burke with Multi-Year Extension

ESPN has announced that they will be re-signing The Curt Gowdy Media Award-winning analyst Doris Burke.
What’s Happening:
- Doris Burke will continue her high-profile assignments:
- ESPN and ABC NBA games throughout the regular season and NBA Playoffs
- NBA Finals on ESPN Radio
- NBA Sunday Showcase on ABC
— ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) March 8, 2022
- Doris Burke is a Hall of Fame broadcaster and one of the leading national NBA commentators, having covered basketball for three decades. In 2020, Burke became the first woman to serve as a game analyst for the NBA Finals when she provided commentary on ESPN Radio.
- Prior to the 2017-18 NBA season, ESPN named Doris Burke to the position of national NBA game analyst, making her the first woman to serve full time in that capacity.
- During Burke’s ESPN tenure, she has served as a top commentator on several significant ESPN properties, including the NBA, women’s and men’s college basketball and the WNBA.
- Burke also served as the lead sideline reporter for the NBA Finals on ABC. Burke has covered basketball for ESPN since 1991 and has been the recipient of several awards and honors, including the 2017 WISE Women of the Year Award.