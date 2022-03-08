LEGO Star Wars Dark Trooper Attack and Ultimate Collector Series AT-AT Now Available on shopDisney

No matter your age or the era of Star Wars you love, if you’re a fan of LEGO, you're going to enjoy building each and every one of their impressive themed sets. Today, two collectibles inspired by The Empire Strikes Back and The Mandalorian have arrived on shopDisney.
What’s Happening:
- Star Wars fans looking for an amazing collectible to add to their display might want to consider the latest LEGO arrivals on shopDisney.
- The site has just added two incredible sets themed to the fan favorite series The Mandalorian and original trilogy entry The Empire Strikes Back:
- Dark Trooper Attack
- Ultimate Collector Series AT-AT Walker
- The Dark Trooper Attack recreates the exciting end from season two of The Mandalorian and features a hidden panel for a surprise entrance.
- The massive AT-AT set measures 2-feet tall and serves as a stunning (slightly) opernational transport that will be the coveted piece in any Star Wars collection.
- Both items are now available on shopDisney. Links to the individual sets can be found below.
Dark Trooper Attack
“Celebrate the return of Luke Skywalker in season two of Star Wars: The Mandalorian on Disney+. This buildable Dark Trooper Attack LEGO playset features an authentically detailed recreation of the scene inside the Imperial Light Cruiser.”
LEGO Dark Trooper Attack 75324 – Star Wars: The Mandalorian
- 166 pieces
- Includes four LEGO minifigures: Luke Skywalker with a Lightsaber, and three Dark Troopers, each with a blaster rifle
- Features a revolving elevator, rotating battle platform and a sliding ''Force'' platform to fend off Dark Troopers
- Ages 8+
- Elevator corridor: approx. 4'' H x 3 1/2'' W x 7'' L
AT-AT Walker
“Relive the Battle of Hoth as you create a massive, intricately detailed LEGO Ultimate Collector Series version of an AT-AT walker from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. With over 6,700 pieces, the All Terrain Armored Transport includes such features as poseable legs and head.”
LEGO AT-AT 75313 – Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back – Ultimate Collector Series
- 6,785 pieces
- Includes nine LEGO Star Wars minifigures – General Veers, Luke Skywalker, Snowtrooper Commander, four Snowtroopers and two AT-AT Drivers
- Also includes two Speeder Bikes
- Opens to reveal the detailed interior
- The main body has space for 40 LEGO minifigures and four Speeder Bikes and the included E-Web heavy repeating blaster
- The head/cockpit seats two LEGO minifigures and has space for one more
- Part of the LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series
- Ages 18+
- AT-AT: 24 2/5'' H x 9 2/5'' W x 27 1/8'' L