Olivia Rodrigo Added an Unreleased ‘Sour’ Song to Her Disney+ Concert Film, “Driving Home 2 U (A Sour Film)”

According to Rolling Stone, Olivia Rodrigo’s upcoming film Driving Home 2 U (A Sour Film), will have a previously unreleased song to the end credits.

What’s Happening:

Structured like a road trip between Salt Lake City and Los Angeles, the film features live performances of Sour tracks, intimate interviews about the songs, and behind-the-scenes footage shot during recording sessions with producer Dan Nigro.

Going back and watching the footage of herself recording Sour with Nigro was its own kind of journey. The pair installed a GoPro in the L.A. studio where they worked soon after “Drivers License” was released. They were still very much finishing up the album, and the camera captures them picking apart arrangements, lyrics, and song order as it gets down to the wire.

For Rodrigo, the film provides two important elements to the impending end of her Sour “era.” Driving Home 2 U is also a victory lap for her debut album. She even added a previously unreleased song to the end credits, a scrapped and still-in-progress iPhone demo that currently doesn’t have a name.

What They’re Saying:

Olivia Rodrigo: “When you put out an album or put out singles, they take on an entirely different meaning. I think that’s the beautiful part about music,” “It was really interesting to go back and watch footage of when the songs are kind of beginning to form. I think there’s magic to that creative process, and they’re really fond memories in my life.”

