FX’s True Crime Thriller “Under the Banner of Heaven” Premieres Thursday, April 28th Exclusively on Hulu

FX’s True Crime Thriller Under the Banner of Heaven, the seven episode limited series inspired by the bestseller Under the Banner of Heaven, the true crime publication by Jon Krakauer premieres Thursday, April 28th Exclusively on Hulu.
- FX’s Under the Banner of Heaven, the highly anticipated original limited series from Academy Award-winner Dustin Lance Black starring Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones, will premiere on Thursday, April 28 exclusively on Hulu in the U.S.
- The limited series will soon be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories.
- The premiere will feature the first two episodes, with a new episode available in each of the following five weeks. The first official teaser for FX’s Under the Banner of Heaven is available now:
- FX’s Under the Banner of Heaven, the limited series inspired by the true crime bestseller by Jon Krakauer, follows the events that led to the 1984 murder of Brenda Wright Lafferty (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and her baby daughter in a suburb in the Salt Lake Valley, Utah.
- As Detective Jeb Pyre (Andrew Garfield) investigates events that transpired within the Lafferty family, he uncovers buried truths about the origins of the LDS religion and the violent consequences of unyielding faith. What Pyre, a devout Mormon, unearths leads him to question his own faith.
- The seven episode limited series also stars Sam Worthington, Denise Gough, Wyatt Russell, Billy Howle, Gil Birmingham, Adelaide Clemens, Rory Culkin, Seth Numrich, Chloe Pirrie and Sandra Seacat.
- Under the Banner of Heaven is created by Academy Award-winner Dustin Lance Black, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer. Also serving as executive producers are Brian Grazer, Ron Howard and Anna Culp for Imagine Television; Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan of Aggregate Films; David Mackenzie and Gillian Berrie. Under the Banner of Heaven is produced by FX Productions.