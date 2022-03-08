FX’s True Crime Thriller “Under the Banner of Heaven” Premieres Thursday, April 28th Exclusively on Hulu

FX’s True Crime Thriller Under the Banner of Heaven, the seven episode limited series inspired by the bestseller Under the Banner of Heaven, the true crime publication by Jon Krakauer premieres Thursday, April 28th Exclusively on Hulu.

FX’s Under the Banner of Heaven , the highly anticipated original limited series from Academy Award-winner Dustin Lance Black starring Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones, will premiere on Thursday, April 28 exclusively on Hulu in the U.S.

The limited series will soon be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+

The premiere will feature the first two episodes, with a new episode available in each of the following five weeks. The first official teaser for FX’s Under the Banner of Heaven is available now: