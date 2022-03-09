RockLove Reveals Beautiful New Cinderella-Inspired Clock Collection Debuting March 10th

While the stroke of midnight might have ended one magical celebration for Cinderella, the magic is only getting started with RockLove’s newest Disney collection. Inspired by the animated classic, Cinderella, the gorgeous new Clock Collection will go on sale on March 10th.

Disney jewelry is a wonderful way for fans to express their love for a character and RockLove continues to deliver stunning sets that capture the essence and beauty of the films.

The Cinderella Clock Collection is their newest princess-inspired assortment and includes Necklace – $125 Ring – $90 Earrings – $115

RockLove notes that the designs for the collection draw on the historical 19th century style in which the story takes place.

The ornate antique-inspired clocks feature swirling acanthus and drape in sculpted sterling silver. The face of the clock features Roman numerals while the hands are set beneath glass domes, which magnify the time set at eight in the evening.

The back of each piece features the poignant quote engraved: “Once upon a time…”

The Cinderella Clock Collection debuts tomorrow (March 10th) at 9am PT on RockLove.com

Check back soon for links to the collection.

