Disney Shares New Details on “Disney The Little Mermaid” Stage Show Coming to the Disney Wish

As we continue to await the maiden voyage of the Disney Wish, Disney has shared some new details regarding the Disney The Little Mermaid stage show coming to the newest Disney Cruise Line ship.

Audiences will rediscover the iconic scenes, acclaimed music and beloved characters of the film, as a cast of contemporary storytellers put their own spin on the timeless tale.

The new show will feature innovative theatrical design, dazzling special effects, artistic choreography, and a reimagined script and score that will surprise and delight guests of all ages.

The Parks Blog shared a look at some concept art for three of the show’s songs, including “Under the Sea,” which can be seen above.

Disney calls “Under the Sea” the show’s “biggest production number” and promises “incredible vocals, show-stopping choreography and plenty of special effects.”

The show’s cutting-edge puppetry will bring beloved characters like Sebastian and Flounder on stage to sing, dance and celebrate.

“Kiss the Girl” is the next iconic song on which Disney shed some light for this upcoming stage show.

In a new twist on the classic song, even though Ariel doesn’t have a voice at this point in the story, her inner voice will play an important and meaningful role in the song.

And finally, for “Poor Unfortunate Souls,” the show will provide a more soulful take of the classic song.

During this number, Ursula’s power will manifest in a jaw-dropping moment as she truly becomes larger than life.

As announced by Shelby Jiggetts-Tivony back in November Disney The Little Mermaid will be one of two new stage shows in addition to the previously announced Aladdin – A Musical Spectacular.

According to the Disney Parks Blog Disney The Little Mermaid will have a modern and innovative take on the story and feature dazzling special effects, innovative theatrical design, artistic choreography, and more.