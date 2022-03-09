First Closeup and A Behind-the-Scenes Look at Ewan McGregor in “Obi-Wan Kenobi” Series

Star Wars’ official twitter account has shared a photo of the latest edition of Entertainment Weekly magazine, featuring our first closeup look at Ewan McGregor as he reprises his iconic role in Obi-Wan Kenobi.

What’s Happening:

The magazine will also include exclusive first episodic images showing not only the return of McGregor as Kenobi, but also Joel Edgerton as Uncle Owen. We also have your first look at the franchise's fearsome new villain in the form of a relentless Inquisitor named Reva, played by Moses Ingram.

Hello there. — Obi-Wan Kenobi (@obiwankenobi) March 9, 2022

The Obi-Wan Kenobi twitter account also tweeted “Hello there.” A phrase said by Obi-Wan Kenobi in both Star Wars: A New Hope and Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith .

A Jedi Master returns to @EW. Check out this exclusive cover featuring Ewan McGregor as #ObiWanKenobi. The limited series starts streaming May 25 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/6bMWv6ltCp — Star Wars (@starwars) March 9, 2022

More about Obi-Wan Kenobi:

The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader. The series also marks the return of Hayden Christensen in the role of Darth Vader. Joining the cast are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is executive-produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor and Joby Harold.