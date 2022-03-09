“Guardians of the Galaxy” Immersive Experience Coming to London from Secret Cinema

The Ravagers are looking for new recruits and thanks to Secret Cinema, you can answer their call. A new Guardians of the Galaxy immersive experience will be coming to London this August.
- Secret Cinema is team up with Marvel Studios to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 to life in a new immersive experience.
- The Secret Cinema site features a message from Yondu, the leader of the Ravagers:
- We Ravagers are looking for new recruits. We’ve got the score of a lifetime coming up and we’re looking for smugglers, outlaws, thieves – ya’ know the type. Interstellar raids, wreaking havoc and good times. Only downside, might have to link up with Quill and those pals of his.
- Marvel fans will get the chance to step into the 360-degree living, breathing world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, exploring epic locations and meeting their favorite characters as they weave their own adventure.
- Two different ticket types are available now. One type offers admission to the experience while the second provides access to the experience as well as a screening of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.
- Imagine being able to step into your favorite film. To not only walk through the world but to completely escape reality. To interact with the characters, uncover hidden secrets and become part of the story yourself. That’s the goal of London’s Secret Cinema.
- Walt Disney Studios and Secret Cinema have signed a multi-title agreement to bring select titles to life with the first show later this year in London, with the deal notably mentioning expansion with future screenings stateside in Los Angeles and New York with more the possibility of more global expansion after that.
- Secret Cinema will work with Disney’s StudioLAB, the studio’s tech-focused storytelling laboratory hub, to provide the company’s mission of offering a unique and immersive movie-screening series that fuses film with live music, art, theater and dance, placing the audience at the heart of the action and bringing the story to life.
- The company converts huge spaces into movie worlds where actors play out storylines and hero moments each night of the production. Audiences participate by becoming part of the show and story, from the moment they buy a ticket to when they are assigned a character and are transported into the preshow narrative. Filmgoers step into the world of the movie, becoming their character, and uncover secret storylines and participate as if they were inside the film itself.
- In the past, Secret Cinema has tackled Moulin Rouge!, Blade Runner, Casablanca, Grand Budapest Hotel, Shawshank Redemption, Stranger Things and Alien. They even held a Back to the Future event complete with a full size recreation of the famous courthouse square from Hill Valley.