“Guardians of the Galaxy” Immersive Experience Coming to London from Secret Cinema

The Ravagers are looking for new recruits and thanks to Secret Cinema, you can answer their call. A new Guardians of the Galaxy immersive experience will be coming to London this August.

Secret Cinema is teaming up with Marvel to bring Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 to life in a new immersive experience.

to life in a new immersive experience. The Secret Cinema site features a message from Yondu, the leader of the Ravagers: We Ravagers are looking for new recruits. We’ve got the score of a lifetime coming up and we’re looking for smugglers, outlaws, thieves – ya’ know the type. Interstellar raids, wreaking havoc and good times. Only downside, might have to link up with Quill and those pals of his.

Marvel fans will get the chance to step into the 360-degree living, breathing world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, exploring epic locations and meeting their favorite characters as they weave their own adventure.

Two different ticket types are available now for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

