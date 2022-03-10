20th Century Studios’ “Death on the Nile” Coming to Hulu Later This Month

20th Century Studios’ daring mystery-thriller Death on the Nile, directed by and starring eight-time Academy Award nominee Kenneth Branagh and featuring an all-star ensemble cast, will debut March 29, 2022 on Hulu in the U.S. The film will also debut on HBO Max in the U.S. the same day as Hulu.
- Additionally, Death on the Nile will debut on Disney+ in select international markets and on Star+ in Latin America as follows:
- March 30: Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Portugal, Belgium, Australia, New Zealand, Korea, Taiwan, Luxembourg, Austria
- April 6: Spain, Singapore, Indonesia (Hotstar), Malaysia (Hotstar), Thailand (Hotstar)
- April 20: Latin America, Brazil
About Death on the Nile:
- Filmed with 65mm Panavision cameras in late 2019, Death on the Nile transports audiences to the 1930s, recreating many of the locations that served as inspiration for Christie’s glamorous, high society thriller.
- Based on the 1937 novel by Agatha Christie, Death on the Nile is a daring mystery-thriller about the emotional chaos and deadly consequences triggered by obsessive love. Kenneth Branagh, back as the iconic detective Hercule Poirot, is joined by Tom Bateman, four-time Oscar nominee Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders and Letitia Wright.
- The film reunites the filmmaking team behind 2017’s global hit Murder on the Orient Express, and is written by Michael Green, adapted from Christie’s novel, and is produced by Ridley Scott, Kenneth Branagh, p.g.a., Judy Hofflund, p.g.a. and Kevin J. Walsh, with Mark Gordon, Simon Kinberg, Matthew Jenkins, James Prichard and Mathew Prichard serving as executive producers.
- 20th Century Studios’ Death on the Nile released exclusively in theaters on February 11, 2022.
- Check out Alex’s review of Death on the Nile before it comes to Hulu.