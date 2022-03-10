20th Century Studios’ “Death on the Nile” Coming to Hulu Later This Month

20th Century Studios’ daring mystery-thriller Death on the Nile, directed by and starring eight-time Academy Award nominee Kenneth Branagh and featuring an all-star ensemble cast, will debut March 29, 2022 on Hulu in the U.S. The film will also debut on HBO Max in the U.S. the same day as Hulu.

Additionally, Death on the Nile will debut on Disney+ in select international markets and on Star+ in Latin America as follows: March 30: Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Portugal, Belgium, Australia, New Zealand, Korea, Taiwan, Luxembourg, Austria April 6: Spain, Singapore, Indonesia (Hotstar), Malaysia (Hotstar), Thailand (Hotstar) April 20: Latin America, Brazil

About Death on the Nile: