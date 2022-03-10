Al Ewing and Javier Rodriguez Reunite for “Defenders: Beyond” This June

Writer Al Ewing and artist Javier Rodríguez will follow up their acclaimed work on last year’s “Defenders: There Are No Rules” with a new volume starting in June. Titled “Defenders: Beyond,” the mind-bending saga will feature a brand-new lineup who unite to tackle an adversary with the power to end reality as we know it.

Seen in yesterday’s teasers

Readers can expect these comic book masterminds to once again flip core Marvel concepts inside out and along the way, introduce bold additions to the Marvel cosmic pantheon, reveal shocking destinies for the Defenders and other Marvel heroes, and discover what secrets lie at the very foundation of the Marvel Universe.

It all kicks off when Doctor Strange sends a dire warning from beyond the grave! Blue Marvel, America Chavez, Taaia (the mother of Galactus), Tigra, and Loki (a variant of the God of Mischief who should be familiar to readers of Ewing’s “Loki: Agent of Asgard” series) will have assemble to defend reality itself.

Their mission will take them to the very limits of space and time (and beyond it) as they confront questions few heroes have dared to ask and receive answers no one in the Marvel Universe is prepared for.

Don’t miss the latest extraordinary Defenders epic from Al Ewing and Javier Rodríguez when “Defenders: Beyond” hits stands on June 16.

What they’re saying: