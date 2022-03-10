Ultimate Guide to D23 Member Appreciation Week

All week long D23 is celebrating 13 fantastic years of being The Official Disney Fan Club! D23 would not be what it is without the fans, so this week D23 is celebrating you for Membership Appreciation with an exclusive gift and brand-new offers, they've got you covered with all the ways to celebrate.

D23 Gold Member Complimentary Gift

The best way to celebrate yourself as the “Ultimate Disney Fan” is to showcase your pride for the whole world to see! D23 is excited to share that they have designed an exclusive, complimentary Member Magnet for D23 Gold Members, primary or affiliate. These magnets feature some special characters and stories that are commemorating several milestone anniversaries this year.

Learn more about the Gold Member Appreciation celebration and claim your free gift.

The Ultimate Fan Downloadables

Need more ways to show your D23 pride? Get exclusive downloadable backgrounds and wallpapers designed for you, the Ultimate Disney Fan.

The Return of In-Person Events

This year, D23: The Official Disney Fan Club is gearing up to make the return to in-person events alongside some equally exciting virtual experiences that explore ways of celebrating the world’s most dedicated Disney Fans.

This includes exclusive opportunities from the silver screen like the nationwide return of the D23 Magical Screening Series celebrating 30 years of Aladdin and 25 years of Hercules! In addition, D23 Members will get more chances to see exciting exhibitions across the nation, including the special event Heroes and Villains: The Art of Disney Costume with a D23 Gold Member Preview in Detroit, Michigan at The Henry Ford in June. Also this Summer, D23 Gold Members will have a special preview night of Walt Disney’s The Jungle Book: Making a Masterpiece at the Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco.

As Broadway has triumphantly returned, so have “D23 Nights” for touring shows across the country! D23 is excited to share that later this year there will be a D23 Night for The Lion King on Broadway in support of the show’s 25th anniversary, with more details to come.

The ever-popular virtual events will be continuing with the fan favorite D23 x Walt Disney Imagineering Magical Milestones series with a special virtual presentation celebrating 30 years of Disneyland Paris.

But the magic doesn’t stop there! D23 will be at Star Wars Celebration Anaheim from May 26 through May 29! You’ll be able to get your boogie on at D23 Galactic Disco Night, and make sure to look out for some more special D23 surprises throughout the weekend! For a more unique fan-going experience, celebrate 20 years of Lilo & Stitch with the whole “ohana” as they host a tropically inspired SoCal party, complete with a viewing of Lilo & Stitch at the 6-2-6 Day Celebration on June 26!

This July, D23 will download into the digital world of the Grid with a special celebration of 40 Years of TRON in San Diego! And of course, D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, returns this September 9 through 11 in Anaheim. Disney are beyond excited to welcome fans back to share the latest from Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, and Marvel across the mediums of film, television, streaming, theme parks, products, digital, music, live entertainment, and more.

Stay tuned, because the magic has only just begun! Visit the D23 Events page for more details!

D23 Exclusive Merchandise

Disney knows all too well how much fans love some unique, exclusive merchandise, and they have some new details to share with you on the latest items that allow you to unleash the fan inside!

Mickey Mouse Plane Crazy Pin (Limited Release) – Soar to new heights with this pin celebrating the classic short Plane Crazy, starring Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse! This D23 Gold Member exclusive pin is a great way to fly into the world of hilarious hijinks and silly shenanigans that have become synonymous with the Mickey Mouse Shorts.

Pirates of the Caribbean 55th Anniversary Pin (Limited Edition) – Avast, me hearties and celebrate 55 years of swashbuckling scallywags on Pirates of the Caribbean with a treasure of a pin! This D23 Gold Member exclusive pin is the best bloomin’ way to dig up the nostalgia and history of this seminal attraction, beloved by guests since its debut at Disneyland in 1967, and in Disney Parks across the seven seas today.

D23 Gold Members who love their 2022 Collector Set will be able to purchase an additional set beginning March 14 for a limited time, while supplies last.

D23 Exclusive Merchandise Sale

Visit D23’s merch page through March 20 for a limited-time sale on some D23 exclusives! Check out what magical merchandise is on sale from the list below:

Discounts & Offers

Make sure to take advantage of some special offers, exclusive to general D23 Members and Gold Members alike.

All D23 Members can now receive FREE SHIPPING at shopDisney until March 31, 2022. Learn more about this can’t miss offer!

Taking a trip to The Walt Disney Family Museum? D23 Gold Members will receive $3 off for them and up to three guests. Just show your D23 membership card at the ticket kiosk!

Get ready for a magical shopping spree! Until the end of the year, D23 Gold Members will receive exclusive discounts, at some of D23’s newest partners, at Disney Springs when shopping at Sperry, Columbia, and Pandora. The fun is not over yet, because D23 Gold Members will also receive 10% off their purchase at Ballast Point, La Brea Bakery, Pandora, and Post 21 in Downtown Disney. While you’re in Downtown Disney, be sure to stop by Post 21 and show your D23 Gold Card Membership Card for a complimentary D23 button!