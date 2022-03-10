Disney+ Shares First Look at “National Treasure” Spinoff Series

Disney+ has shared a first look at the upcoming original series, National Treasure, which will expand on the popular film franchise.
- The first look shows off some of the show’s main cast as they appear to be in prison.
- No premiere date has been set for National Treasure as of yet.
About National Treasure:
- The live-action series is an expansion of the National Treasure movie franchise centered on a young heroine, Jess (Lisette Alexis), a brilliant and resourceful dreamer who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about her family's mysterious past and save a lost Pan-American treasure.
- The series stars Zuri Reed (Flatbush Misdemeanors) as Tasha, Jordan Rodrigues as Ethan (Lady Bird), Antonio Cipriano as Oren (Jagged Little Pill on Broadway) and Jake Austin Walker (Rectify) as Liam – Jess' friends whom she recruits to help uncover the truth about her parents and their connection to the treasure. Lyndon Smith (Parenthood) stars as FBI Agent Ross who assists in the quest.
- Academy Award and Tony Award-winning actress Catherine Zeta-Jones will also play a leading series regular role in the Disney+ original series.
- National Treasure is produced by ABC Signature, part of Disney Television Studios. Production is set to begin this month in Baton Rouge.
- The show’s pilot episode is written by Marianne and Cormac Wibberly, directed by Mira Nair, and executive produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and Jon Turteltaub.