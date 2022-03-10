LEGO and Lucasfilm Games Release Behind-the-Scenes Video Highlighting the Upcoming Game, “LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga”

Warner Bros. Games, TT Games, the LEGO Group and Lucasfilm Games have released a brand new behind-the-scenes video highlighting the extensive breadth of content and sense of freedom players can expect in the upcoming LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

What’s Happening:

The development team share their process in bringing the entire Star Wars galaxy to life with living and breathing versions of iconic locations found throughout the nine Skywalker Saga films, and it’s all complemented by classic LEGO humor at every turn.

The video also showcases the work that went into implementing weathering effects, differentiating sky colors, and bringing attention to every little detail unseen in previous LEGO video games.