“GMA3” Guest List: Julianne Hough, Shaquille O’Neal and More to Appear Week of March 14th

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of March 14th-18th. Among those joining for a virtual visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The program is anchored by Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of March 14th-18th:

Monday, March 14 Farnoosh Torabi (CNET Money editor-at-large) Julianne Hough ( Step Into… The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough )

Tuesday, March 15 Bonnie Denise Jenkins (Undersecretary for Arms Control and International Security Ambassador) Michelle Hord ( The Other Side of Yet ) Deon and Karen Derrico and their 14 kids ( Doubling Down with the Derricos ) Paul Feig ( Welcome to Flatch )

Wednesday, March 16 Mandisa ( Out of the Dark ) Keke Palmer ( Alice )

Thursday, March 17 U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack Shaquille O’Neal ( The Queen of Basketball ) Risa Groux ( FoodFrame ) Performance by Riverdance

Friday, March 18 Diane Macedo ( The Sleep Fix ) Brittany Snow ( X ) Rev. Angela T. Khabeb, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Minneapolis



