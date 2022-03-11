Marvel Shares Covers, Details for the End of “Hulk vs. Thor: Banner of War”

Beginning next month, Marvel’s biggest hitters will duke it out for their 60th anniversaries in “Hulk vs Thor: Banner of War.” Donny Cates, the acclaimed writer behind both Hulk and Thor, will team up with rising star artist Martin Coccolo in a story that will smash both characters' current sagas together in a glorious showdown.

Kicking off in April's “Hulk vs. Thor: Banner of War Alpha #1,” the five-part crossover will explode in the pages of both Hulk and Thor’s hit solo titles and come to a shocking end in June.

Learn what’s to come in the final chapters now: In “Thor #26,” Odin forces Thor to realize the gravity of Banner’s situation — and its connection to that mysterious, violent incident in El Paso. But when Iron Man’s interference causes more harm than good, our two rivals face shocking changes that change the stakes of the battle…for good. Then the time for victory comes at last in “Hulk #8.” Marvel’s two heaviest hitters expend their rage on one final, brutal brawl that will answer once and for all which of these heroes is the strongest. But in a fight between gods, monsters and men, what becomes of the victor? The loser? And who really has the authority to decide?

