Michael Giacchino Set to Direct Marvel Halloween Special for Disney+

Michael Giacchino is known for contributing a vast amount of scores to films such as The Incredibles, Rogue One, the Tom Holland Spider-Man trilogy and many, many more. Well now, he’s dipping his feet in a new line of work, as according to The Hollywood Reporter, Giacchino is set to direct Marvel’s upcoming Halloween special for Disney+.

What’s Happening:

Giacchino has been tapped to direct Marvel’s untitled Halloween special, which will begin production later this month in Atlanta.

, although sources to The Hollywood Reporter say that won’t be the title by the time the special airs on Disney+ later this year. Gael Garcia Bernal and Laura Donnelly are starring in the one-hour story, with sources believing that Bernal is playing a werewolf.

was a comic published by Marvel in the 1970s and centered on a man named Jack Russell, the titular werewolf. The comic may be best known for introducing cult hero Previously, Giacchino had composed the scores for Doctor Strange and the Tom Holland Spider-Man trilogy, while this summer his work will be heard in Thor: Love and Thunder.