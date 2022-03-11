Unlimited DVR Coming to All Hulu + Live TV Subscribers at No Additional Cost on April 13th

On April 13th, Hulu will introduce Unlimited DVR to all Hulu + Live TV subscribers at no additional cost, unlocking limitless storage for users to record their favorite programming from across the entire 80+ channel lineup.

What’s Happening:

Unlimited DVR will allow on-demand playback and fast-forwarding capabilities on recordings for up to 9 months. To date, Hulu + Live TV subscribers each received up to 50 hours of DVR storage, with an add-on option to upgrade to up to 200 hours for an additional monthly fee.

Subscribers that previously purchased the Enhanced Cloud DVR add-on for $9.99 per month or Enhanced Cloud DVR + Unlimited Screens bundle add-on for $14.98 per month will transition to Unlimited DVR on April 13th and see a reduction in their monthly bills.

New subscribers and existing subscribers that did not purchase any add-ons will automatically receive Unlimited DVR as part of their Hulu + Live TV subscription at no additional cost.

It is the only pay TV streaming service to provide both standalone SVOD offerings and live TV within one monthly subscription price.

With 4.3 million subscribers, Hulu + Live TV remains one of the largest DMVPDs in the U.S., giving viewers the flexibility to watch on their favorite device and without long-term commitments.

What They’re Saying:

Joe Earley, President of Hulu said: “Hulu + Live TV is becoming even more valuable and attractive to consumers. Through one single subscription, users get access to 80+ live channels – including all the major broadcast networks – as well as Hulu, Disney+, ESPN+, and soon Unlimited DVR. Guided by our relentless focus on delivering the consumer a high-quality user experience, we will be one of the only pay TV providers – traditional or streaming – to offer this feature as part of the base plan at no additional cost.”