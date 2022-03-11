Previews Exclusive “X-Men: The Animated Series” Wolverine Figure Available for Pre-Order

Listen bub, your X-Men collection is looking a little sad, but you can change that. A new Previews exclusive X-Men: The Animated Series Wolverine figure is now available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth and is sure to be the keystone piece in your Marvel display.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

X-Men fans can now easily recreate that scene from X-Men: The Animated Series thanks to a new Wolverine action figure from Mondo.

from thanks to a new Wolverine action figure from Mondo. Designed exclusively for Previews, the incredibly detailed figure shows off Logan’s muscles (covered in his blue and yellow suit), menacing claws, and permanent grimace!

But if that’s not enough to sell you on this amazing figure check out these other details and get ready to click “add to cart!” The Wolverine action figure is 1:6 scale measuring up to an impressive 11 1/2-inches tall! Comes with 4 heads and 7 hands so you can perfectly capture his current mood Accessoires include a turkey leg and a picture of Cyclops and Jean Grey that actually comes out of the frame Packaging features comic style artwork and serves as a great display piece on its own Limited edition of 2,500 pieces

X-Men: The Animated Series Wolverine action figure sells for $239.99 and is now available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth

Wolverine action figure sells for $239.99 and is now available for The figure is expected to arrive in June 2022. A link to the item can be found below.

X-Men Animated Series Wolverine 1:6 Scale Action Figure – Previews Exclusive – $239.99

Exclusive limited edition Wolverine stands 11 1/2-inches tall

Includes 4 swappable heads and 7 hands, retracted and extended claws, a turkey leg, and more

Unique closed-box packaging features real storyboard artwork

Edition Size of 2,500

Did You Know?:

X-Men: The Animated Series is streaming on Disney+ growing up

is streaming on Speaking of Disney+ a new animated series is in development for the streamer titled X-Men ‘97