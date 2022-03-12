Disney Releases Video Touting “Encanto” as a Global Phenomenon

Much like Frozen before it, Encanto has become somewhat of a global phenomenon in the months since its release, and Disney is proudly touting that in a new video.
What’s Happening:
- The video features clips from news programs such as Good Morning America, TikToks, fan events, and the stars and creatives of the movie itself.
- Songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda says in the video: “I’m really thrilled that people all over the world have embraced the film.”
- Notice is given to the fans recreating scenes and music from the film, including the hit song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” and Academy Award-nominee “Dos Oruguitas.”
- Perhaps the most important focus is the cultural representation that Encanto provides.
“It’s wonderful when a movie or piece of music makes you feel seen.” Encanto is now streaming exclusively on Disney+.