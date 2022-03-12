Disney Releases Video Touting “Encanto” as a Global Phenomenon

Much like Frozen before it, Encanto has become somewhat of a global phenomenon in the months since its release, and Disney is proudly touting that in a new video.

What’s Happening:

The video features clips from news programs such as Good Morning America

, TikToks, fan events, and the stars and creatives of the movie itself. Songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda says in the video: “I’m really thrilled that people all over the world have embraced the film.”

Notice is given to the fans recreating scenes and music from the film, including the hit song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” and Academy Award-nominee “Dos Oruguitas.”

Perhaps the most important focus is the cultural representation that Encanto provides.

“It’s wonderful when a movie or piece of music makes you feel seen.” Encanto is now streaming exclusively on Disney+.