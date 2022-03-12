Disney SALUTE Celebrates Women’s History Month with Special Promotion Ceremony at EPCOT

This year, Disney had the chance to celebrate Women’s History Month by thanking U.S. Navy Cmdr. Laura Stegherr for her contribution and service to our nation with a very special promotion ceremony held recently at EPCOT’s The American Adventure.

What’s Happening:

The traditional ceremony began with the national anthem, followed by the publishing of the order promoting Stegherr to the rank of Navy Commander and the reaffirmation of the oath to serve our nation.

Accompanied by her family, Laura delivered remarks to honor the occasion and her husband Chris and mother Kathleen pinned her new rank on her uniform. Rounding out the ceremony, her young son Jack gently placed her new Commander cover atop her head.

This time-honored military tradition was attended by members of Disney SALUTE, a veteran affinity group dedicated to honoring and celebrating our active military members, Veterans and their families. Also participating in this event was EPCOT Vice President Kartika Rodriguez.

Laura is an accomplished Navy public affairs officer having served nearly sixteen years ashore, at sea and around the globe. She’s had duties including the Pentagon, the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman, a United Nations peacekeeping mission in Haiti and aided disaster relief in Japan. Most recently, she served with Carrier Strike Group Four, working to ensure Sailors are trained and ready to deploy around the globe.

You can see more from the promotion ceremony in the video below:

What They’re Saying:

EPCOT Vice President Kartika Rodriguez said: “The opportunity to recognize members of our armed forces is truly magical. The American Adventure Pavilion is the perfect setting to celebrate Laura and her family who have dedicated their lives to serving our nation. The women in our military continue to set an example for us all with their valor, leadership and patriotism.”

“The opportunity to recognize members of our armed forces is truly magical. The American Adventure Pavilion is the perfect setting to celebrate Laura and her family who have dedicated their lives to serving our nation. The women in our military continue to set an example for us all with their valor, leadership and patriotism.” Laura Stegherr shared thoughts on what this promotion meant to her: “Wearing this uniform and this new rank today is about the women and men who broke down barriers and made it possible for me to serve and to continue to do what I love to do. Today is truly about them.”

“Wearing this uniform and this new rank today is about the women and men who broke down barriers and made it possible for me to serve and to continue to do what I love to do. Today is truly about them.” She also thanked Disney, as she shared, “Disney has always held a very special place in our hearts. From coming to Disney as a young girl, to celebrating our honeymoon, and now having the privilege of bringing our son Jack. Celebrating this milestone as a family here at Disney, after deployments and months at sea, truly feels like a homecoming.”