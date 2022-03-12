Disney SALUTE Celebrates Women’s History Month with Special Promotion Ceremony at EPCOT

by | Mar 12, 2022 3:16 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

This year, Disney had the chance to celebrate Women’s History Month by thanking U.S. Navy Cmdr. Laura Stegherr for her contribution and service to our nation with a very special promotion ceremony held recently at EPCOT’s The American Adventure.

What’s Happening:

  • The traditional ceremony began with the national anthem, followed by the publishing of the order promoting Stegherr to the rank of Navy Commander and the reaffirmation of the oath to serve our nation.
  • Accompanied by her family, Laura delivered remarks to honor the occasion and her husband Chris and mother Kathleen pinned her new rank on her uniform. Rounding out the ceremony, her young son Jack gently placed her new Commander cover atop her head.
  • This time-honored military tradition was attended by members of Disney SALUTE, a veteran affinity group dedicated to honoring and celebrating our active military members, Veterans and their families. Also participating in this event was EPCOT Vice President Kartika Rodriguez.

​​

  • Laura is an accomplished Navy public affairs officer having served nearly sixteen years ashore, at sea and around the globe. She’s had duties including the Pentagon, the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman, a United Nations peacekeeping mission in Haiti and aided disaster relief in Japan. Most recently, she served with Carrier Strike Group Four, working to ensure Sailors are trained and ready to deploy around the globe.
  • You can see more from the promotion ceremony in the video below:

What They’re Saying:

  • EPCOT Vice President Kartika Rodriguez said: “The opportunity to recognize members of our armed forces is truly magical. The American Adventure Pavilion is the perfect setting to celebrate Laura and her family who have dedicated their lives to serving our nation. The women in our military continue to set an example for us all with their valor, leadership and patriotism.”
  • Laura Stegherr shared thoughts on what this promotion meant to her: “Wearing this uniform and this new rank today is about the women and men who broke down barriers and made it possible for me to serve and to continue to do what I love to do. Today is truly about them.”
  • She also thanked Disney, as she shared, “Disney has always held a very special place in our hearts. From coming to Disney as a young girl, to celebrating our honeymoon, and now having the privilege of bringing our son Jack. Celebrating this milestone as a family here at Disney, after deployments and months at sea, truly feels like a homecoming.”
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed