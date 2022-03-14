“Abbott Elementary” Renewed For Second Season on ABC

ABC has announced the renewal of their breakout hit television series, Abbott Elementary, via a letter from the fictitious principal from the fictitious school in which the series takes place.

What’s Happening:

Abbott Elementary , a breakout hit on ABC, has been renewed for a second season of the workplace comedy.

From Warner Bros. TV and 20th Television and created by Quinta Brunson, who also stars in the hit series, Abbott Elementary takes place in a Philadelphia public school and focuses on a group of educators — with different levels of experience and optimism, but all with the determination to help their students.

Brunson plays Janine Teagues, and the cast also includes:
Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie
Janelle James as Ava Coleman
Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill
Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti
Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard

The announcement came via a “memo” from fictitious principal Ava Coleman (Janelle James), that was Tweeted Abbott Elementary account.

Abbott Elementary has become ABC’s top-rated new comedy in two years among Adults 18-49, and currently ranks as the season’s No. 1 comedy in the demo.

After 35 days of viewing via linear and digital, the December premiere of Abbott Elementary's first two episodes averaged 9 million viewers and a 2.93 rating in the demo. The comedy continues to grow; its most recent episode, on February 22nd, has become its second-most-watched episode yet, only behind its time period premiere in January.

Abbott Elementary returns with new episodes on Tuesday, March 22nd at 9 p.m. where It's Open House night at Abbott Elementary, and while Janine prepares to meet her struggling student's mother, the rest of the faculty uses the time to relax. Gregory is taken aback when he learns how Ava got the principal job, and later, Barbara's daughter's visit creates a commotion in more ways than one.