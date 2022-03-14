Disney Cast Life Releases First Episode of “Cast Conversations” Focusing on The Walt Disney Archives

Disney Cast Life has debuted a brand new YouTube series, entitled Cast Conversations, and the first episode is now live, delving into the Walt Disney Archives.

What’s Happening:

In the first installment of Cast Conversations , which speaks with employees across The Walt Disney Company to learn about their contributions to the magic, we meet Kevin Kern from the Walt Disney Archives to hear about his role as the group's Manager, Research.

, which speaks with employees across The Walt Disney Company to learn about their contributions to the magic, we meet Kevin Kern from the Walt Disney Archives to hear about his role as the group's Manager, Research. The series, or at least this episode, is hosted by Disneyland Resort

Kevin talks about what got him into archiving, in addition to the history of the Walt Disney Archives.

He then showcases the original story script for Steamboat Willie .

. For more on the Walt Disney Archives, you can check out a previous video released in November, which ties into the Disney+ Behind the Attraction: