ABC News Presents Special Coverage of the One-Year Anniversary of the Atlanta Spa Shootings

ABC News will present special coverage of the one-year anniversary of the Atlanta spa shootings, one of the worst AAPI attacks in recent history, with a Nightline special and a primetime special on ABC News Live.

What’s Happening:

On March 16th, 2021, a man went into three spas in the Atlanta area and shot and killed eight people. Nightline features co-anchor Juju Chang’s exclusive network interview with Randy Park, son of victim Hyun Jung Grant.

features co-anchor Juju Chang’s exclusive network interview with Randy Park, son of victim Hyun Jung Grant. Nightline will report on what’s happened regarding the murders over the past year, how the families of the victims are feeling and how incidents of AAPI hate continue around the country.

will report on what’s happened regarding the murders over the past year, how the families of the victims are feeling and how incidents of AAPI hate continue around the country. The interview and report air Wednesday night, March 16th (12:35–1:05 a.m. EDT), on ABC.

Commemorating the anniversary, ABC News Live Prime ’s Linsey Davis anchors the primetime special Stop the Hate: A Call for Unity , with reporting from Juju Chang and ABC7/KGO-TV San Francisco anchor/reporter Dion Lim.

’s Linsey Davis anchors the primetime special , with reporting from Juju Chang and ABC7/KGO-TV San Francisco anchor/reporter Dion Lim. The special revisits the mass shooting, reports on the rise in Asian American hate crimes and features interviews with some of the children of the victims.

Stop the Hate: A Call for Unity streams Wednesday, March 16th (8:30–9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC News Live and will be available on demand on Hulu