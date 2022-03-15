“Holey Moley,” “The Chase” and “Who Do You Believe?” Premiere May 3rd on ABC

ABC announced today an all-star lineup of unscripted programming, premiering Tuesday, May 3rd. Season four of Holey Moley kicks off the evening, followed by the heart-racing quiz show The Chase and a brand-new series, Who Do You Believe.

What’s Happening:

Holey Moley (8:00-9:00 p.m.) – Season four of everyone’s favorite extreme mini-golf competition series features a collaboration for the ages when the Muppets favorites unite with on-camera commentating duo Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore, making for some un-fore-gettable hijinks. Also returning are sideline correspondent Jeannie Mai as well as executive producer and resident golf pro Stephen Curry. Both new and past fan-favorite holes will be featured every week, along with additional special guest appearances and other surprises along the way.

Holey Moley is produced by Eureka Productions and Unanimous Media. Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, Charles Wachter, Michael O’Sullivan, Kate Shelbourn, Jeron Smith, Erick Peyton and Stephen Curry serve as executive producers.

is produced by Eureka Productions and Unanimous Media. Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, Charles Wachter, Michael O’Sullivan, Kate Shelbourn, Jeron Smith, Erick Peyton and Stephen Curry serve as executive producers. Holey Moley is an original format created by Chris Culvenor of Eureka Productions.

The Chase (9:00-10:00 p.m.) – Three new Chasers – Victoria Groce, Brandon Blackwell and Buzzy Cohen — join returning Chasers Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer as Sara Haines hosts the game. In the all-new season, three competitors must pit their wits and face off against a Chaser, a ruthless quiz genius determined to stop them from winning cash prizes.

– Three new Chasers – Victoria Groce, Brandon Blackwell and Buzzy Cohen — join returning Chasers Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer as Sara Haines hosts the game. In the all-new season, three competitors must pit their wits and face off against a Chaser, a ruthless quiz genius determined to stop them from winning cash prizes. Each of the three new chasers may present an affable exterior, but don’t let their good natures fool you – Victoria Groce, “The Queen” of all things trivia, has been dubbed the smartest woman in the world based on her domination of online trivia tournaments and is sure to strike fear in the hearts of contestants; while Brandon “The Lightning Bolt” Blackwell is a speed-quiz champ and has beaten both Brad and James at the game. Lastly, Buzzy “The Stunner” Cohen is no exception, known for his flashy personal style and razor-sharp wit, like the others … he doesn’t like to lose.

The Chase is produced by ITV America’s ITV Entertainment and based on the hit British format, devised by Potato, part of ITV Studios. Adam Sher, Bernie Schaeffer and Vin Rubino are the executive producers.